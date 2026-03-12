While the World Watched; Local veteran reacts to the Iran conflict; reflects on 1981 hostage release

[By Wendy Post]

A major military conflict with Iran, launched on Feb. 28, 2026 and dubbed Operation Epic Fury by the United States and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, aimed to reduce and destroy Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities and achieve regime change, according to White House reports.

Now in its fifth day of conflict, at the time of this reporting on Wednesday, the Iranian Red Crescent has reported a minimum of 787 deaths from airstrikes, while other state-linked reports suggest that the casualties exceed 1,000.

Six U.S. service members have been confirmed killed in the conflict; four were identified as Army Reserve members killed during a drone strike on the Shuaiba port in Kuwait.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reported killed in the initial waves of attacks, and a temporary council led by President Masoud Pezeshkian has assumed leadership.

According to Wikipedia, this war follows years of escalating proxy conflict and a shorter “Twelve-Day War” between Israel and Iran in June 2025. Tensions spiked in early 2026 after the failure of indirect nuclear talks in Oman and Switzerland, where the U.S. demanded a total end to uranium enrichment.

New York State Governor Hochul reacted to the news about Iran and issued the following statement on Feb. 28: “Following the U.S. military operations in Iran overnight, we are taking precautionary steps to protect New Yorkers.” She reported that state police are increasing their presence at religious, diplomatic, and cultural sites statewide in coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

Hochul added, “While there have been no specific, credible threats to New York identified, we continue to monitor online activity for any potential threats, and we encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.”

Some are concerned that the conflict will reach American soil.

“I’m worried about what’s going on and hoping that the missiles don’t reach the United States,” said Gail Ghinger, an Air Force and Navy veteran who served from 1980-1992 as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force and then served in the Navy from 1992-2001, where she retired as a Lieutenant.

Now living in Owego and caring for her brother and father, Gail, who also operates Gail’s Tails, continues to serve her family and her community. But when Gail heard about the conflict, it immediately brought back memories from her service; things she hadn’t recalled in quite some time that happened during her multiple tours of duty.

In particular, Gail recalled January 20, 1981. It was inauguration day for Ronald Reagan, and Jimmy Carter, the outgoing president, went on a special mission that day – he traveled to Wiesbaden, Germany, to welcome home 52 American hostages who had been held in Iran for 444 days.

It has been a little over 45 years, and Gail vividly remembers the service she provided. Working in medical administration, Gail was stationed in Wiesbaden and worked at the hospital there. She was assigned to escort James Lopez, a Marine staff sergeant who was one of the hostages, along with the others, and to transport all of them to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

When an embassy was stormed 444 days earlier, the 52 American citizens and U.S. Marines were captured. They soon found themselves imprisoned and living in less than squalid conditions. They were all extremely underweight.

On that day, however, they were picked up at the airport in Germany, with Gail assigned to the group, and brought to the hospital. Along the way, Gail talked to them and learned about their confinement conditions.

“They were thrilled to be freed,” said Gail, adding, “but they were stunned; two women couldn’t even talk.”

Gail even remembered their names: Ann Swift and Kathryn L. Koob.

Regarding the health and state of mind of those held captive, Gail stated that some had lost up to 40 lbs. She described the confinement the hostages endured, noting they were locked up and standing in water most of the time.

“They had leeches on them; you could see the welts,” said Gail.

Because of the water in their confinement area, Marines, who can usually work to keep on some weight, struggled to do so.

“When Marines get locked up, they will do push ups,” said Gail. “In this case, they couldn’t.”

According to Gail, the hostages described the conditions where they were held as “horrific.”

“Most humans would not be able to survive what they went through,” she added.

Civilian hostage Richard Queen, she noted, left in a wheelchair. He was one of the 52 released from Iran.

Once the crew headed back to the hospital, they were all admitted and tested. Within a few weeks, Gail finished her special mission and returned to her medical administration role within the hospital.

But prior to that, they let Gail call her mom, alongside the other hostages who were filled with anticipation for that long-awaited call home. They even held a small celebration, which some were able to attend.

The news reached the world quickly when the hostages were released, and Gail was a part of it! But her tour of duty at the American hospital in Germany, which served as a hub for multiple bases located in Europe, including Greece, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and others, was soon ending. In fact, Gail said she can still name all of the military bases.

She left Wiesbaden in 1982 to be stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. After that, she served at multiple bases in the Navy until her retirement as a lieutenant on November 30, 2001.

Of the experience, Gail reflected, “It made me appreciate where I live, and the freedoms we have, and still have.”

She added, as a grave example, “They [hostages] only got fed once a day.”

Of the conflict currently going on in Iran, Gail said that she knows it is important.

These memories that Gail shares are ones that she will hold forever. On March 14, Gail will be in attendance at a free breakfast for women veterans in our county, along with this writer. Guest speakers at the event, which runs from 9-11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 401, located at 263 Front St. in Owego, include Caitlyn Strong, a veteran from Clear Paths for Vets from the Southern Tier of NY; and Emma Sedore, Tioga County Historian, who will present the history of women veterans in Tioga County, New York.

Dennis Mullen, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency Director, noted that the event recognizes the county’s female veterans, as well as offering a salute to all women who have served or are serving.

Mullen stated that 15% serving in the armed forces are women. In fact, he noted, one of the three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles shot down over Kuwait on March 1, 2026, in a major “friendly fire” incident during active combat operations against Iran was a woman.

“Women serve with honor and distinction,” said Mullen, adding, “I don’t think that our female veterans are getting enough attention for their contributions.”

Mullen mentioned his deep military roots, his prior service, and that of his family, noting that his own niece flew in the Middle East.

Looking forward, the Veterans’ Service Agency is also planning a Vietnam Veterans Day recognition on March 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Courthouse Square in Owego. The ceremony will include a wreath-laying and will be followed by a fish fry at noon at the VFW Post in Owego.

For information on any or all of these events, call (607) 687-8228 or email veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.