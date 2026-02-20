Tioga County Property Transactions

On Feb. 3, 2026, property located at 997 Woodhaven Dr., Town of Owego, from Lynn Andrew and Stephen Vandamia to Elizabeth Laberdee and Hector Velez for $440,000.

On Feb. 3, 2026, property located at 71 Lincoln St., Village of Waverly, from Laurie Jacobs and David McNeal to Laurie and Eric Jacobs for $50,000.

On Feb. 3, 2026, property located at 426 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Jan Wheeler to Jordan Campbell for $100,000.

On Feb. 4, 2026, property located at 25 Catatonk Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Patricia Hine to Justin Dueber and Rosaria Hines for $348,000.

On Feb. 4, 2026, property located at 64 Gail Dr., Tioga, from Zeth and Ariel Henneman to Nicholas and Leighann Wegmann for $323,000.

On Feb. 5, 2026, property located at 2013 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Jason Coyle for $70,000.

On Feb. 5, 2026, property located at 4601 Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Philip and Patricia Kuhlman to Bruce and Madeline Poole for $40,000.

On Feb. 5, 2026, property located at 1959 Russett Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Sally Needham to George and Nancy Bolson for $150,000.

On Feb. 5, 2026, property located at 290 Main St., Village of Owego, from Olivia You Chin Ind. As Executor and Jeanne Liu You by Executor to For the Love of Upstate LLC for $160,000.

On Feb. 6, 2026, property located at 95 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Bruno to Edelmiro Jr. and Christina Burgos for $328,600.

On Feb. 9, 2026, property located at 583 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Maureen Furiosi to Richard Merritt for $150,000.