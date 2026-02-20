TOI to host Senior Social Hour in Waverly

Good food, friendly faces, and a chance to learn something new are all on the menu at the upcoming Senior Social Hour in Waverly. Community members are invited to join the gathering on Friday, Feb. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Waverly Community Methodist Church, located at 158 Chemung St.

Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI), Senior Social Hour is a friendly, relaxed gathering focused on good food and good company. Guests will enjoy a fish sandwich lunch with sides, beverages, and dessert, along with time to visit and connect with neighbors.

The event will also feature a special guest, Eliza Cook from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, who will share the popular “Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables” program. Attendees will learn about beans from around the world, and a spiced apple bean muffin recipe will be shared.

This fun-filled event is held on the fourth Friday of each month and provides a delightful opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect and enjoy a delicious meal. A representative from TOI’s NY Connects program will also be available during this time to share information on a wide range of services available in our area.

A suggested contribution for the meal is $5.00 for ages 60 and over, and a fee of $7.00 for those under age 60. Reservations are greatly appreciated. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.