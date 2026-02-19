The Blue Velvet Big Band returns to Johnson City for ‘Swing into Spring’ performance

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Get ready to dust off your dancing shoes! The Johnson City Senior Center (JCSC) is thrilled to announce the return of the Blue Velvet Big Band for their upcoming seasonal showcase, “Swing into Spring,” on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The show will take place at the Johnson City Senior Center, located at 30 Brocton St. In Johnson City, and general admission is $12; admission is $10 for SUNY students.

Formerly known as the Snowflake Follies, this community event has been rebranded to welcome the warmer weather with the timeless, mellow sounds of big band music. Whether you are a seasoned ballroom dancer or simply a fan of live music, the afternoon promises a vibrant atmosphere for all generations.

The event will be emceed by Mary and Wally Roper, former radio personalities and JCSC board members. In addition to the music, guests can enjoy a concession stand featuring refreshments throughout the afternoon.

“We are so excited to bring the community together for an afternoon of music and movement,” says Kim Robinson, Director of the Johnson City Senior Center. “The Blue Velvet Big Band always puts on a spectacular show, and shifting the theme to ‘Swing into Spring’ feels like the perfect way to celebrate the changing seasons with our neighbors of all ages.”

All ages are welcome to attend. For more information or to inquire about the event, please contact the Johnson City Senior Center at (607) 797-3145.

The Johnson City Senior Center is one of eight Senior Centers in Broome County, New York; however, it operates as an independent, not-for-profit, and IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) organization. Dedicated to serving the community through diverse programming and social engagement, the Center relies on community support to continue its mission. More information can be found online at www.johnsoncityseniorcenter.org/.