By Gail Ghinger —

About twelve years ago on New Year’s Eve, just before dark, Gail got a call about a kitten. The woman was in Nichol’s and desperate to find a safe place for this kitten. She found it under her porch crying.

Gail got into her car and came to save me. I was about three months old then and only weighed about two pounds. Gail warmed me up and fed me. She wanted to keep me as her own.

She named me Eve since this is when she got me. Now, years later, seen here, she is asking for your help after taking me to the vet for a growth on my tail. The vet said it was cancer and my tail needs to be amputated. I should do fine afterward.

Thank you for any help in this matter. It’ll save my life. I am healthy otherwise.

Contact Gail at (607) 689-3033 if you want to donate. She does not have Paypal or Venmo. She has a donation jar at the Redemption Center for cash or checks made out to Gail Ghinger, not Gail’s Tails.

Gail is our Valentine. Will you be hers? Happy Valentine’s Day!