Murder One trial continues in Owego

By Wendy Post —

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Testimony wrapped up at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego, N.Y. on Friday as the defense continued to present witnesses in the case against 34-year-old Jonathan Glennon, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath.

Friday morning began with continued closed-door sessions, stipulations, and the entry of three more exhibits relative to a Mossburg shotgun, cartridges, and other various items collected in 2023 following Rath’s disappearance.

The witness scheduled to testify about the items did not appear Friday, so there was no testimony regarding the items entered per the agreed-upon stipulation.

For the afternoon session, Robert W. Hines of Candor, New York, arrived in shackles and was led into the courtroom by several deputies and his attorney.

The reason for his current incarceration was not discussed, and his testimony was brief.

Before the jury returned, the court learned that Hines had been instructed not to answer questions that would incriminate him.

Such was the case as the jury returned, and Hines returned to the stand to be questioned by the defense. However, Hines followed his attorney’s advice and rendered himself useless for any purposes the defense might have had for this testimony.

Attorney Luke Fenchel, representing Jonathan Glennon, asked Hines one question: whether he was on probation, to which he replied under oath, “Yes.”

Hines was one of ten initially charged for the role he played in the cruel and heinous murder of Thomas Rath; his charge was Kidnapping One. Hines was later offered and then accepted a cooperation agreement in exchange for his testimony.

The defense in this case continues to address the other individuals initially charged in the crimes surrounding the Thomas Rath murder, including Hines.

The prosecution agreed that Fenchel and his team will most likely continue this direction for their defense arguments, with more witness testimony expected throughout the week as the trial continues.

To that, court was adjourned for the day, with jurors expected back in the courtroom Tuesday for a continuation of the presentation of defense testimony in this case.