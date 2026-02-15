Murder trial continues in Tioga County; Defense begins to present witnesses

By Wendy Post 00

It has been close to a month since opening arguments began in the Murder One trial taking place in Tioga County, N.Y. On trial is 34-year-old Jonathan Glennon, who is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case involving the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath.

Represented by Ithaca, New York-based attorney Luke Fenchel, Glennon is the third to face the Murder One charges in the Thomas Rath murder. Glennon is also facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. A Murder One verdict, if found guilty, carries a maximum sentence of life without parole. The kidnapping charge carries a sentence anywhere from 25 years to life.

Joseph Howell, who was characterized during the previous trials as the ringleader that orchestrated the crime, and Angelo Baez, who utilized his fear surrounding Howell as a defense, were already found guilty and sentenced on the same charges that Glennon is now standing trial for.

Rath was 38 years old in May 2023 when he was assaulted and abducted from his camp in “the Jungle,” a known homeless encampment in Ithaca. After months of law enforcement searches and investigation, on Aug. 3, Robert Hines, who was one of over a dozen charged in connection to the case, led New York State Police to a remote stretch of Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y., where Rath’s decapitated body was found decaying in a shallow ditch.

Hines was offered a cooperation agreement by the prosecution in exchange for his testimony in the case, an agreement that an attorney represented by the previously convicted Baez called a “sweetheart of a deal.”

Hines’ testimony is eye-witness, and crucial to the prosecution of the case. Fenchel, however, and when he began presenting his own witnesses, a focus shifted a bit to Hines, and his credibility and his own connection to the crime. Some of this testimony included a record of a traffic stop in December of 2024, where Hines was found with a 22-caliber that was loaded and operable.

But on Feb. 9, prosecution testimony continued with one witness being Julie Malysa, New York State Police Investigator, who offered testimony of evidence and items collected and examined from the crime scene at Ekroos Road. This testimony followed weeks of numerous prosecution witnesses as the district attorney, Kirk Martin, and assistant district attorney Lillian Reardon work to convince the jury, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Glennon is guilty as charged.

Glennon had previously pleaded not guilty, and refused a plea bargain that would have reduced the severity of his charges in exchange for cooperation in this case.

After the prosecution rested their case, things resumed on Tuesday afternoon with the defense presenting the first of two witnesses, an Ithaca Police Department investigator that testified about a 9mm found on the 200 Block of Floral Avenue, and questions relating to a residence at 310 Floral Ave. In Ithaca, and if there was a relation to Angelo Baez there.

The defense also called Ithaca Police Department Investigator James Balyszak to the stand. Officer Balyszak did two walk-thrus for the investigation, one at Benjamin Hill Road and one at 406 Piper Rd. In Newfield, where a shotgun was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, and at the time of this reporting, the defense continued to present its witness testimony at the courthouse in Owego, New York.

Four weeks into the trial, the number of objections, and conference in chambers continues to escalate as Attorney Fenchel works to inject doubt into the minds of the jurors as to whether Glennon, presumed a “trigger man,” is guilty of the crimes as charged.

The judge presiding over the trial, the Honorable Adam Schumacher, understands that the current trial is midway, but assured the jury that progress is being made.

Looking at the jury on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Schumacher acknowledged the length of the trial that began on Jan. 14, and commended the jury for their patience and perseverance.

“We are making great progress on this case,” the judge addressed to the jury.

Things continued on Friday and are expected to resume again on Tuesday, as Monday is a Federal Holiday.