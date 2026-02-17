What’s Happening at the Academy: The Winners Circle Project

— Engineering Success at Owego Free Academy —

Contributed by Luke Kaczynski and Chris Evans

The Winners Circle Project (WCP) is an innovative non-profit STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program designed to bridge the gap between the classroom and the professional world through the high-octane lens of car racing. At its core, the program challenges high school students to build a high-performance, street-legal Factory Five vehicle from the ground up over the course of a single academic year.

What We Do: The project is far more than an automotive shop class; it is a comprehensive introduction to the “business of racing.” Guided by a specialized project-based curriculum, students are organized into a multi-department race team. While some students focus on the mechanical assembly and engineering of the car, others manage an integrated marketing campaign, handle public relations, and oversee the team’s professional branding.

The year-long journey culminates in a “Track Day” at world-famous venues like Watkins Glen International or Lime Rock Park, where the student-built cars are put to the ultimate test on the track.

Impact on Owego Free Academy Students: Since its introduction at Owego Free Academy, the Winners Circle Project has become a cornerstone of hands-on learning for OFA students. The impact is felt across several key areas, as follows.

Real-World STEAM Application: Students see abstract concepts of physics, math, and engineering come to life. Whether they are calculating torque or designing aerodynamic components, the “classroom” becomes a professional garage.

Career Readiness: Beyond mechanics, the program fosters “soft skills” such as leadership, project management, and teamwork. By running their own race team, students gain experience in social media management, content creation, and corporate sponsorship, all skills directly transferable to modern careers.

A Culture of Excellence: Owego Free Academy has seen tremendous success within the program, recently celebrating a major milestone as the 2025 Winners Circle Project Championship winners, the only school to have won the competition more than once.

Inspiration and Mentorship: By connecting students with industry professionals and professional racetracks, the program opens doors to future opportunities in the automotive and engineering sectors that many students might not have otherwise considered.

The 2026 Build: A ‘Salute to Service’

This year, the Owego Free Academy team is embarking on its most meaningful build yet: a Factory Five MK5 Roadster designed as a “Salute to Service.” This specific theme was chosen to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, with a deep focus on the veterans of Tioga County.

The vehicle’s design and aesthetic will serve as a rolling tribute, blending high-performance engineering with military honors. This theme extends into every aspect of the project, from the car’s finish to the team’s branding, ensuring that as the car makes its way to the track, it carries the legacy of local heroes with it.

To represent this mission, the students have designed a new team logo that is as symbolic as it is striking. Shaped like a military dog tag, the logo incorporates powerful imagery that resonates with the Owego community:

Tribute to the Village: The design features the iconic Civil War and Sailors Monument located in the Village of Owego. By including this historic landmark, the students are connecting the modern innovation of the MK5 Roadster to the long-standing history of service in Tioga County.

Military Integration: The logo artfully blends various military images, representing all branches of service.

Community Identity: The dog tag format serves as a literal “identification” of the team’s values, service, sacrifice, and local pride.

Through this “Salute to Service” build, OFA students are learning that engineering and marketing can be used for more than just competition; they can be powerful tools for storytelling and community gratitude.

For more information, visit the Winners Circle Project Official Site at https://winners-circle.org/ or visit the OFA Winners Circle Project Page at https://www.oacsd.org/o/ofa/page/wcp.