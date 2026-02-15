Speedway Banquet presents awards to its riders

By Wendy Post —

On Jan. 31, 2026, East Coast Speedway held a banquet at the Moose Lodge in Owego to celebrate their riders and participants. The racing organization operates motorcycle racing facilities in New York: Champion Speedway in Owego, and Action Park Speedway in Greene, N.Y.

According to track owner Jason Bonsignore, in its heyday, the racing in New York attracted thousands. Still popular today, events begin in May in Owego with the Meggan Hobart Spring Fling at Champion, and on May 23 for the East Coast Spring Classic Championships at the track in Greene.

After the openings, fans and riders will find an entire slate of events featuring championship riders throughout the Speedway season. Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns.

They run on methanol, and according to Bonsignore, the sport attracts crowds of over 20,000 for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the U.S., and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California.

Champion Speedway is located at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road and offers racing, mini trikes, a new ATV and kart track, and opportunities for juniors.

More information can be obtained by calling (585) 739-9612 or visiting www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.

Presented awards on Jan. 31 were the following:

The Karl Humphrey Award – Given to the rider who best exemplifies good sportsmanship and helps others. Ray Schweiger received this award.

The Danny Moonbeam Fallon Award – Given to the most dedicated rider. Levi Harris was awarded for 2025.

The Warren Warrior Diem Award – Given to the most exciting rider. Caleb Stewart received this award for 2025.

The Hurricane Hank Bassett Award – Given to the East Coast Rider of the Year. The 2025 award went to Cody Pierce.

The Jumpin’ John Leale Award – Given to the best starter in JR Speedway. Joel Farwell earned this award for 2025.

The Gary Ford Rookie of the Year Award – Given to the most improved first-year JR rider and awarded in 2025 to Grayson Frederici.

The George Iron Horse Lewis Award – Given to the rider who best exemplifies dedication and toughness. Chloe Schnurr was awarded.

The Rick Redpath Unsung Hero Award – Given to a person who unselfishly dedicates time to the Speedway. The award for 2025 went to Doug Jackson.

The Meggan Hobart Unsung Hero Award – Given to a person who unselfishly dedicates time to the Speedway. Niki Napolitano was awarded.

The Karen Davis Unsung Hero Award – Caressa Clink earned this award for 2025, a recognition given to a person who unselfishly dedicates their time to the Speedway.

The Gentleman Jim Pierce Award, awarded to the most versatile JR rider, was presented to Kabriel Howard.

The Howie Oakden Award – Jaden Slate was awarded for the Most Improved JR rider/

The Kelly Jellyman Moran Award – Jenson Pierce and Lilly Cornell were co-winners of this award, given to the JR rider with the most personality and who keeps things fun at the track.

First Year Completion Award – Blake Roberts was presented for his first year competing in the East Coast Jr Speedway.

The Doctor Phil Scavone Award was awarded to Damin Titus. The award is presented to the most dedicated quad racer.

The Lonni Whitmore Award – Awarded to the Quad Racer of the Year, Dylan Hawk was the 2025 recipient.

Other recognitions included:

Action Park East and Champion Speedway Division 1 Track Champion: Casey Donholt.

Action Park East and Champion Speedway Track Champion in Div 1 Juniors, 250 Juniors, and Division 2: Cody Pierce.

Action Park East and Champion Speedway Division 3 Track Champion: Zach Ostrander.

Action Park East Division 2 Junior Track Champion: Mikki Card.

Champion Speedway Division 2 Junior and Overall East Coast Points Champion: Dakota Pierce.

Mikey Buman Junior Rider of the Year Award: Dakota Pierce.

East Coast Sponsor of the Year Award: Just Breathe / Damien Cornwell.

Champion Speedway Pro Quad and Sportsman Class Track Champion: Dylan Hawk.

Champion Speedway Over 40 Class Track Champion: Danny Hawk.

Champion Speedway Am Class Track Champion: Damin Titus.

Champion Speedway Mini A Class Track Champion: Josh Franklin.

Champion Speedway Mini B Class Track Champion: Aspen Wade.

East Coast Speedway Special Thanks Award: Bruce Sill.