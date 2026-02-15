‘Friends of Hospice’ welcomes new member to its board

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County welcomed Kim Depew to its Board of Directors during their meeting on Jan. 20, 2026.

Kim recently served as the Senior Community Development Advisor at Tioga State Bank and was the Vice Chair of the TSB Foundation. She is now retired and resides in Waverly.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim to the Friends of Hospice Board,” said Jamie Striley, Board President. “Her compassion and dedication will help us continue supporting families in Tioga County who are facing critical and terminal illnesses.”

Friends of Hospice (FOH) is a nonprofit organization that raises and distributes funds to help cover incidental needs, easing the burden for terminally ill patients served by the Guthrie Tioga County Hospice program. FOH also supports Mercy House of the Southern Tier, a compassionate home for the terminally ill; the Make-A-Wish Foundation for children living in Tioga County, which grants life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions; Right Beside You, whose end-of-life counselors guide individuals and their loved ones through their final weeks, days, and hours in a holistic, spiritual, and loving manner; and Traci’s Hope, which provides meaningful support to breast cancer patients in numerous ways.

FOH gratefully accepts donations throughout the year, allowing the organization to continue supporting these most deserving charities and the individuals and families they serve.

Kim will be joining current board members Denise Ahart, Pam Baltzley, Colleen Craig, Diane Craig, Shawn Fahey, Jean Fisher, Heather Gunther, Colleen Jones, Gary Jones, Jim McFadden, Carolyn Palladino, Kristin Sherman, Jamie Striley, and Judy White.

For more information about Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, please visit www.tiogafriendsofhospice.org.