Finger Lakes District Lions Unite to Support Children with Cancer

Lions from more than 20 clubs across the Finger Lakes District came together on Saturday, Jan. 24, to assemble over 100 care kits for children undergoing cancer treatment throughout the region. The Spencer-Candor Lions Club participated in this effort.

The project took place following a District Cabinet Meeting held at Lifelong in Ithaca and involved Lions from District 20E2, an area spanning east of Rochester to west of Syracuse, from Lake Ontario south to the Pennsylvania border. Known collectively as the Finger Lakes District, Lions worked side by side to support one of Lions International’s Global Causes: Childhood Cancer.

Each care kit was thoughtfully packed with items designed to bring comfort, distraction, and practical support to children and families facing pediatric cancer. The kits included travel games and books for various ages, coloring books, crayons, colored pencils, small stuffed animals, soft throw blankets, warm non-skid socks, lotion, tissues, lip balm, hand sanitizer, bottled water, lollipops, and specially designed port pillows to protect chemotherapy port sites during car rides.

Since being assembled, Lions have been delivering the care kits to healthcare providers across the district who serve children with cancer. Additional kits are being provided to a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting families navigating pediatric cancer.

District Governor Tamre Waite praised the collaboration and commitment shown by Lions throughout the district.

“The childhood cancer project was highly successful with the outpouring of support from many clubs and individual Lions,” said Waite. “It was an amazing sight to behold, seeing all the packed bags containing items contributed. Today, we truly lived out our motto of ‘We Serve,’ From the bottom of my heart, I thank you!”

Lions International is the largest service club organization in the world, dedicated to meeting humanitarian needs and improving lives through service.

