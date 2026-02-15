Racker Launches Racker Racers Fundraiser Supporting Individuals with Disabilities

Racker is proud to announce a new fundraising event for all ages. Join the Racker Racers 2026, a Pinewood Derby-style racing event starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Neighborhood Depot in Owego. Build and decorate your palm-sized wooden car, join the fun, and cheer as racers fly down a four-lane track with live timing and big-screen action.

Racers compete to win the trophy for creating the fastest car and raising funds to support people with disabilities in Racker’s Tioga County programs. Racker Racers participants will be fundraising all the way up to Race Day, so make sure to donate to their fundraising pages to help them reach their goals and get closer to winning a medal for being the Top Fundraiser.

There are plenty of exciting things to look forward to on Race Day, including local catering, trophies and medals, bragging rights, and the Watkins Glen International Pace Car, which will be on site.

Prior to the event, racers are invited to a Paint Day on Sunday, Feb. 15, at Racker’s Washington Gladden Preschool in Owego, giving participants the opportunity to design and personalize their cars in advance in a community setting.

Registration is now LIVE and open through March 17. Racers can choose a precut car from a variety of styles or an uncut car to create their own. Visit Racker’s website at www.racker.org/events/racker-racers to sign up and race for a good cause.

For more information or race-day media inquiries, contact Bob Brazill at (607) 272-5891 ext. 224 or bobb@racker.org.