Fall in Love with Your Party by Valentine’s Day!

The Tioga County Board of Elections reminds all registered voters that Saturday, Feb. 14, is the deadline to change your party enrollment before the 2026 Primary Election on June 23.

Primary elections are a way for political parties to choose who will be their candidates on the general election ballot in November. New York State has closed primaries, meaning that to vote in a party’s primary election, you must be an enrolled member of that party.

Enrollment change requests must be received by the Board of Elections by Feb. 14 to be effective for the June Primary. Any enrollment changes received after that will take effect seven days after the June Primary.

The Tioga County Board of Elections office will be open Saturday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive any last-minute enrollment changes.

You can change your enrollment by submitting a new voter registration form to the Board of Elections using any of the following methods: Use the NYS Board of Elections’ Online Voter Registration portal – learn more at elections.ny.gov. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Use the MyDMV customer portal – learn more at dmv.ny.gov. The application deadline if using the DMV portal is 1:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

You can also submit a paper form in person or by mail to: Tioga County Board of Elections, 1062 State Route 38, P.O. Box 306, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Note that a mailed application must still be received by the Board of Elections by Feb. 14 to be effective before the primary, so personal delivery is the safer option.

Paper forms are available at your local post office, municipal building, or over the counter at the Board of Elections. Call (607) 687-8261 if you need a form mailed to you or have any other questions.

Not sure about your voter registration or enrollment status? Look it up at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.