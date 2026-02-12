‘Soular’ Power Transforms the World

— God, the Supreme Soul, recharges the soul’s diminished power by re-igniting our inner light —

By Sister Chirya —

Currently, human beings are in definite need of ‘soular power’ (spiritual solar power)! Our spiritual battery has become flat; the pure bright light of souls has faded over time, flickering like a fluorescent tube light which finally dies. Souls never die, but we do lose power when the connection with God, the Master Generator, breaks.

The consciousness of the soul is forgotten as body consciousness continues to thrive. Many souls in bodies have come over the centuries to awaken our original power and spirituality, but only one soul, free from the cycle of birth and rebirth, has this part.

In a famous verse in the Bhagwat Gita scripture God explains, “Whenever there is decay of righteousness, and there is exaltation of unrighteousness, then I Myself come forth; for the protection of the good, for the destruction of evil-doers.”

As the world becomes dark with growing corruption, sorrow and strife, this special Soul recharges the diminished power of the soul by re-igniting our inner light! God, Jehovah, Great Spirit, Allah, Shiva, Bhagwan, the Father of Souls, Creator, Supreme Soul, Lord of the World are a few of the many names and titles for God. Each one is accurate and conveys a special meaning or quality.

The name ‘Shiva’ itself describes God’s introduction: Benefactor, Point and the Seed. God is a tiny point of spiritual eternal light, emitting a seed shaped radiant spiritual light.

As light, God is worshiped in many forms; first as the sun and today in the form of an oval shaped stone called a shiva lingam. Milk, representing Godly knowledge, is poured over the shiva lingam and flows out of the temple, symbolic of purification and renewal. This worship is a physical representation of how God, the Creator, imparts pure knowledge of Himself, of the soul and of the drama of life.

The annual Festival of Shiv Jayanti’ is a memorial of the ‘birth’ arrival of God. Also called Shivratri, it is celebrated on the darkest ‘night’ of the year at midnight, a reminder of how the darkness of ignorance of mankind is removed when Godly knowledge of the soul brings the dawn and enlightens the world! This Special Soul recharges the diminished power of the soul by re-igniting our inner light with spiritual knowledge and love. The official date in 2026 is Feb. 15.

Our inner light re-ignited by God’s Light restores our natural state of well-being to live in harmony with mankind and nature once more. The world is waiting for us. We are the hands on the clock of world transformation. According to time and to signals from the ONE, let us all empower and transform ourselves, ignite the spiritual light of others and restore the world to its original state of peace and happiness.

A beautiful and inspiring Song: “One God. One Father loving us each the same…..” is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vg_sr_7uEa4.

Resources:Spiritual Significance of Shivratri link, https://youtu.be/jxewkntkiGI?si=3vkkS2JqVjQNj5ZC, and The Eternal Truth – https://youtu.be/LrmUKaDk0eE?si=BJLBA1NkgufvMMUV.

