Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 27, 2026, property located at 3543 Bornt Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from James and Rebecca Sexton to Brendon Hickey, Peter, Michelle and Tatiana Schweiger for $215,000.

On Jan. 27, 2026, property located at 1003 Tilbury Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Patricia Kenderes to Joshua Kies and Jennifer Brock for $470,000.

On Jan. 28, 2026, property located at 58 Foster Rd., Town of Barton, from Deborah Cross, Janice Learn, Kathy Armstrong and Barbara Rossi to David Foster and Victoria Lavery for $335,000.

On Jan. 28, 2026, property located at 5422 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Kevin and Elizabeth McNamara to County of Tioga for $1,000.

On Jan. 28, 2026, property located at 945 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Frederick Akshar II to Alan Miller for $464,000.

On Jan. 28, 2026, property located at 671 Washburn Rd., Town of Spencer, from Richard Klimekoski to Codie LeClaire and Rachelle Pompa for $164,800.

On Jan. 29, 2026, property located at Chamberlain Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Bryce and Patricia Jackson to James and Laurie Kany for $76,500.

On Jan. 29, 2026, property located at 448 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from John Harrison to Westmor Properties LLC for $65,000.

On Jan. 29, 2026, property located at 28 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Kimberly Quinn to Michael and Tracie Simons for $18,000.

On Jan. 30, 2026, property located at 580 Dutchtown Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark Johnson to Scott McMyne for $205,000.

On Jan. 30, 2026, property located at 853 Woodhaven Dr., Town of Owego, from Richard and Ruthanne Orth to Michael and Lauren Beaver for $470,000.

On Feb. 2, 2026, property located at 165 Kelsey Rd., Town of Candor, from Citibank NA As Trustee to Steven and Michelle Chaffee for $62,475.

On Feb. 2, 2026, property located at 128 Elm St., Village of Waverly, from Patrick Sullivan to National Realty Company LLC for $80,000.