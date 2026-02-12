Reminder: DMV offices to close for statewide technology upgrade

The Tioga County Department of Motor Vehicles, along with all DMV offices in New York State, will undergo a large-scale system upgrade that will require the Owego DMV office to be closed for a short time next month.

In February, the New York State DMV is implementing the initial phase of a multi-year project to replace and modernize its aging technology systems. To bring the first part of the new system online, the state is ceasing all DMV operations, including online transactions and their phone system at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Due to this upgrade, the Owego DMV, located at 56 Main St. In Owego, will be closed on Friday, Feb. 13; Monday, Feb. 16, in observance of Presidents’ Day; Tuesday, Feb. 17; and Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The Owego DMV office will reopen at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19; any changes to that will be posted on the county website under the County Clerk and DMV pages.

During this time, the state DMV will migrate about 30 million records to the new system and complete the transition to bring the first phase of the upgrade online. Again, no DMV transactions will be able to be completed during this period, including through the state DMV website, and they will also not be answering their phones.