Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi y’all, Merry here! I finally made it here. You already met half of my family, Misty my daughter and Sunny my boy. I have another baby, Pumpkin, who is very shy and not yet available. The old man is Prince and it’s taking time for him to trust people but he is coming along.

We are all so grateful to Gail for finding room for all five of us during the fall before this arctic winter came. Our old place was cold and smelly.

She said she wasn’t taking in any more cats but after she saw how we were living she couldn’t walk away and leave us. Somehow she made it work and put me and my kids together and dad by himself to decompress. He was very confused.

My kids warmed up quickly to her and Misty is in her forever home. Sunny may be going to his home this week.

I hope someone feels sorry for an old lady like me and finds room in their home to give me the life I deserve. If you want me or my kids, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Thank you. Gail is still taking donations at the Redemption Center to help feed us all and for vet bills.