Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

About 2 years ago, Gail first told you about me and my sister, Minor. We were just little kittens back then. We came from Castle Creek. I am a big boy now, over 10 pounds, but I’m just a big teddy bear.

My name is Major, and I’m about two and a half years old now. I had my shots updated and am negative for all diseases. I know my name and love back rubs, and my favorite thing is catnip on a scratchboard. I like to rub that catnip all over my body.

I have the most beautiful green eyes. You can get lost in them. I get along with other cats and still love to play with toys or with you.

Gail has been trying to find homes for us black cats. We are just as affectionate and well-behaved as any other cat. If you love black cats like Gail does, then give me a chance, and I won’t disappoint you.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can help us all with our shots and food by turning in your bottles and cans at the Redemption Center in Owego, next to KFC. There is a donation jar there as well. Gail hopes to have a Valentine raffle soon.