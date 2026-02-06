TAC presents ‘Resilience in Bloom’: A Solo Exhibition by Sarah Carman

The Tioga Arts Council will present Sarah Carman and her solo exhibition, “Resilience in Bloom,” in February. The exhibition opens on First Friday, Feb. 6, at 179 Front St. In Owego from 5 – 8 p.m. The Artist Talk will be at 5:45 p.m.

Following the opening night, the exhibit will be open to the public until Feb. 28, and can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Resilience in Bloom presents a series of acrylic paintings that explore emotional strength, family bonds, and personal growth through symbolic imagery. Elephants serve as metaphors for lived experience, tenderness, and wisdom, while floral elements represent renewal, vulnerability, and transformation.

Together, these forms create visual narratives that reflect how love, memory, and resilience develop over time. The exhibition invites viewers to slow down and consider the emotional landscapes they carry within themselves.

Sarah is a mixed-media artist known for her vibrant use of color and distinctive visual language. Through her work, she seeks to inspire viewers to connect with a sense of joy while inviting them to reflect on their own memories and emotional experiences. Her recent body of work centers on elephants, incorporating layered designs, patterns, and handwritten text throughout the compositions. These marks, often appearing as playful “doodles,” are rooted in the artist’s thoughts and emotions during the creative process. By using numbers, letters, and abstract shapes, Sarah transforms her inner dialogue into visual storytelling.

Born and raised in upstate New York, Sarah has exhibited her artwork since 2013. She studied Art and Design at Alfred University and later earned a Master of Fine Arts in Photographic and Electronic Media from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland.

Sarah’s work is continually influenced by her 11 years as an art teacher and her experiences as a mother. These roles inform the playful, intuitive qualities found in her paintings, where drawing, color, and symbolism come together to explore memory, emotion, and connection.

To see her Artist Statement in full, go to www.tiogaartscouncil.org/gallery. To learn more about Sarah’s work, go to: https://sarahcarmanartist.com/. For questions or additional information, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.