Letter: Save the Boundary Waters 

Dear Editor,

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and greater Quetico-Superior Ecosystem, which includes the Superior National Forest, Voyageurs National Park, and Canada’s Quetico Provincial Park, is the most-visited wilderness in the country. It provides camping, fishing, paddling, dog sledding, hunting, and hiking opportunities.

Income from this area includes amusement, recreation, restaurants, hotels, real estate, employment, and payroll of state government, scenic/sightseeing activities, and retail, including sporting goods, hobby, art stores, clothing, food, and beverage stores.

The Boundary Waters recouped $11.6 billion in consumer spending, $815 million in state/local tax revenue, and supports 118,000 jobs per year.

A Chilean mining company (Twin Metals) wants to build a copper-nickel mine upstream. In 2023 the Department of the Interior banned mining on federal public land around the Boundary Waters.

Congress is using the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal the ban. It is the first time the CRA has been used against public land: The repeal passed the House and is now with the U.S. Senate.

Nicholas Langworthy believes America has too much public land and wants natural resources to be used for economic benefit. He voted yes to repeal the ban. Please call Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to urge them to vote no.

Sincerely,

Debra Jones

Apalachin, N.Y.