Owego UMC is hosting Messy Church

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

Every third Saturday of each month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Owego’s United Methodist Church, located on Main Street in Owego, a Messy Church will take place and is open to the community.

The Messy Church kicked off with an icebreaker activity, where everyone could get to know each other and make new friends and connections.

Following the icebreaker, there are three different activity stations for split groups of three, such as Christian-related arts and crafts. After the three activity stations, they will gather together to listen to Christian music on the piano and sing along.

The Methodist kitchen provides free food for the individuals participating in Messy Church.

The next Messy Church event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 4-6 p.m. at Owego UMC.