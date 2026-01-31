Owego UMC is hosting Messy Church

Owego UMC is hosting Messy ChurchOn Jan. 17, Messy Church activities took place at Owego’s United Methodist Church, located at 261 Main St. In Owego. The special event will take place on the third Saturday of each month. In the background, Colleen Dewey-Wright prepares balloons for the event. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

By Sebby S. Truesdail — 

Every third Saturday of each month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Owego’s United Methodist Church, located on Main Street in Owego, a Messy Church will take place and is open to the community. 

Guests and volunteers said grace before the food was served. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The Messy Church kicked off with an icebreaker activity, where everyone could get to know each other and make new friends and connections. 

Colleen Dewey-Wright plays the piano for the sing-along portion of the Messy Church, held Jan. 17 at Owego’s UMC. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Following the icebreaker, there are three different activity stations for split groups of three, such as Christian-related arts and crafts. After the three activity stations, they will gather together to listen to Christian music on the piano and sing along. 

These guests are taking part in the arts and crafts offered during the Messy Church event, held Jan. 17 at Owego’s UMC, located on Main Street in Owego. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The Methodist kitchen provides free food for the individuals participating in Messy Church. 

The next Messy Church event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 4-6 p.m. at Owego UMC. 

