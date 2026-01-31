Market 32 and Price Chopper Customers Drive Donation of More Than 85,000 Food Bags

— $10 donation bag program provides nutritious food to neighbors facing food insecurity —

Thanks to the generosity of Market 32 and Price Chopper customers, 85,198 bags of food have been donated to local food banks and pantries. This donation is helping to provide essential nutrition to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity across the communities that the company serves.

Between Nov. 1, 2025 and Jan. 3, 2026, shoppers at all Market 32 and Price Chopper stores were invited to purchase pre-packed $10 food donation bags filled with PICS-brand staples most requested by food assistance organizations, including elbow macaroni, peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, soup, and kidney beans – versatile, shelf-stable ingredients that provide the foundation for healthy meals.

Market 32 and Price Chopper also expanded the program by donating one food bag for every four bags purchased by customers during the federal government shutdown in November, contributing an additional 10,000 food bags to communities facing increased need during that time.

Each store selected a local hunger relief organization to receive the donations, ensuring that support remained close to home and directly served neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“Through this program, we’re able to turn everyday shopping trips into meaningful support for local families,” said Pam Cerrone, Market 32 and Price Chopper director of community relations. “This initiative is a simple but powerful way to fight food insecurity and ensure nutritious food reaches those who need it most.”

The $10 food bag program is one of many Market 32 and Price Chopper initiatives focused on addressing food insecurity. In addition to customer-led fundraising programs, the company provides support for hunger relief organizations across its six-state footprint through food donations, teammate service, and sponsorships, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to nourishing life in the communities it serves.