Letter: What are our Senators and Representatives in Washington waiting for?

Dear Editor,

I am finding it more difficult each day to believe I am living in the same United States of America in which I have spent the last 86 years.

When has it become acceptable for alleged law enforcement, dressed in military garb, wearing masks, with no ID, no body cameras, and no arrest warrants, to break into cars and pull out people?

What are our Senators and Representatives in Washington waiting for? Since when has the United States not recognized sovereign nations, vilified NATO, and threatened Greenland?

When has it been the custom for our President to insult and humiliate our most capable chair of the Federal Reserve, an agency used to stabilize our American and global marketplaces?

When has our Attorney General been used to prosecute persons who have not and do not agree with the unlawful way our government is acting?

The death of Ms. Good was not legal.

Sincerely,

Marty Borko

Waverly, N.Y.