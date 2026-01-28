The Owego Apalachin Music Department presents “High School Musical on Stage” on Feb. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m., and on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Owego Apalachin Middle School theater. Tickets are on sale now at www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or directly at ofamusical.ludus.com.

Come see the Owego Apalachin School District students perform this modern favorite in their 20th anniversary year! “High School Musical on Stage” evolved out of the Disney Channel’s made-for-cable movie, High School Musical (2006), and was later adapted for the stage by the original writers.

The original film was watched by over 7.7 million viewers on the Disney Channel, and it was quickly followed by “High School Musical 2” (2007), and “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” (2008). The stage production was first performed in 2007 and was followed by a national tour that ran for over a year in the US. Beginning in 2019, the Disney Channel premiered High School Musical: The Musical, bringing these characters back to life for a new generation of students.

High School Musical follows the story of basketball star Troy Bolton (played by senior Benny Mikels) and the new girl at school, Gabriella Montez (played by senior Lilliana LaFever). They meet while singing karaoke at a New Year’s Eve party and then realize that they now go to the same school. Their newfound love of music has led them to challenge the cliques that are already formed at East High.

The annual stars of the drama club, Sharpay (Amelia Sitar) and Ryan (AJ Schultheiz) push back when their lead parts appear to be in jeopardy. Throw in cliques of Brainiacs, Thespians, Jocks, Cheerleaders, and Skater Dudes, and you have the East High Wildcats.

This show follows the desire to break through peer cliques while others are pushing to keep you where you belong. Senior Lilly LaFever (Gabriella) hopes “that people take away that you should be proud of who you are, no matter who other people think you should be.”

Led by Director and Choreographer Robyn Wood and Vocal Director Megan Burrell, the cast of 45 students from grades seven through 12 has been in rehearsal every day since late October. Another 14 students will be behind the scenes working on the stage crew. Music Director Lindsey Williams leads the live pit band in playing this upbeat and recognizable score.

“This has been a fun show to put together this year,” said Robyn Wood, adding, “It is considerably different from last year’s dramatic show, but has given a chance for new students to become involved.”

This year, six seniors will take the stage for their final high school musical experience. These students have done a wide range of shows during their school musical careers, ranging from Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Shrek the Musical and Les Misérables.

Caroline Canfield has been involved for many years and has seen herself grow and change.

Canfield stated, “My experience in musical theater has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” and added, “Being part of a musical has taught me the importance of collaboration and teamwork, as well as how to grow both personally and artistically. I’ve gone from relying on the guidance of upperclassmen to becoming an upperclassman myself, someone who can now support, mentor, and encourage younger performers as they learn and grow.”

Tickets will also be available for purchase in the lobby on performance dates starting 60 minutes before showtime. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards will be accepted on performance dates. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.

If you have questions, email OFAMusical@gmail.com or leave a message at (607) 354-0990.

“We are truly looking forward to seeing you at the show and can’t wait to share our hard work with you,” said Wood.