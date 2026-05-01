Inaugural Tioga Antiques Trail to offer prizes during the Month of May

[By Wendy Post]

During May, stop by any seven of the 10 participating Antiques Trail locations to enter and receive the Grand Prize. These fine shops have come together to create an astounding basket of antiques and gift certificates.

Participating in the trail are Millpond Antiques, Bostwick’s Antique Mall, Crooked River Artisan and Antique Co-Operative, Front Street Vintage, The Red Door, The Left Bank, Grandma’s Cottage, Owego Elk’s Emporium, Tioga Downs Antiques and General Marketplace, and the Early Owego Antique Center. You can find a link to the trail at www.earlyowego.com/antiques-trail.

Each additional shop visited enters you for another chance at the Grand Prize. Simply collect a passport sheet from any participating location and return it to the Early Owego Antique Center, located on the corner of Main and Lake Street in Owego, New York, no later than June 1 to be eligible for the drawing.

The Tioga Antiques Trail celebrates Tioga County’s unique position as having a baker’s dozen of antique shops, including four Antique Centers representing over 165 individual vendors. Blessed with this concentration of traditional and multiple-dealer sites, the county is increasingly known as a mecca for collectors, historians, decorators, and reuse advocates.

“Be it fashion or furniture, jewels or junk, coins or collectibles, these 13 shops offer the finest merchandise at prices far from our big-city cousins,” said Early Owego Antique Center’s Jim Mead, adding, “Join us soon to start your journey along our pleasant and nostalgic path.”

For more information, email communications@earlyowego.com or call (607) 223-4723.