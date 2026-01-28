Letter: Congress is failing at its job

Congress not only increased your cost of living, but they have dodged their responsibility to the American people regarding any military action against Venezuela. Taxpayers are paying for these acts of aggression. The Department of Defense budget was $849 billion in 2025 ($961.6 billion is projected for 2026).

Congress was not advised of military action against Venezuela ahead of time. Trump continues to threaten Cuba, Mexico, and Greenland. Any action will be funded by our tax dollars.

Trump appears to want a new world order, and it is not one that is in America’s best interest. We were, before Trump, a strong global leader in a rules-based world. We could now become a dictatorship controlling South America, while Putin focuses control on Ukraine and Europe, and China takes over Taiwan. Congress is complicit in these actions.

The money obtained from oil will be funneled to offshore banks and managed by Trump. In other words, this is a personal revenue boost for Trump and his associates, not for the U.S. Once again, where is Congress, and why haven’t they spoken out against this plan?

American democracy will die under these plans. Congress must be held accountable!

Frances Tirinato

Apalachin, N.Y.