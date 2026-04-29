Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 14, 2026, property located at 15 Church St., Village of Candor, from Gail O’Hearn to Shaleena Brenza for $45,000.

On April 14, 2026, property located at 106 Fox St., Village of Owego, from Guy Farrow to Rasheed Mclean for $1,000.

On April 14, 2026, property located at 381Catatonk Creek Rd., Tioga, from Maynard Hunt to Location Cubed LLC for $164,000.

On April 15, 2026, property located at 1788 Carmichael Rd., Town of Owego, from James Robie to Angie Smith and Eleanor Ernest for $5,000.

On April 15, 2026, property located at 1281 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Campville Fire Department Inc. to Northeast Drilling Corporation for $128,250.

On April 17, 2026, the property located at Route 38, Town of Berkshire, transferred from Andrew Nagerl to Rufus and Emma Yoder and Alphie and Nancy Hostetler for $700,000.

On April 17, 2026, property located at 2290 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Geraldine Flynn to Joseph Esposito for $315,000.

On April 20, 2026, property located at 469 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from Deborah Irons to Sara Wolbert and Kimberly Cox, for $225,000.

On April 20, 2026, property located at 49 Cooper St., from Thomas III and Beth O’Hara to Daniel and Melissa Badillo for $75,000.