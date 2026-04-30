Readers’ Column for the week of April 26, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

So it appears the NYS DMV is now allowing golf carts on the streets of Owego. Oh wait, no, that’s not right. They’re still not road legal, regardless of the slow vehicle placard. These carts have no seatbelts, no crash-rated bumpers, and not even a helmet on the children riding on them. Did the Village change its ordinances?

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It was wonderful to see the Divine Mercy image in the Pennysaver recently. Information on this can be found here: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/message/devotions/chaplet.

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I just want to correct an error in a comment published last week. Mass at St. John’s Church in Newark Valley is at 11:15 a.m.

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Free – 4 string trimmers: one Craftsman, one walk-behind, 3 gas trimmers, complete. Call (607) 223-3024.

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Salome Lomidze’s Master’s Recital and Violin is going to be at the BU campus at 7:30 in Casadesus Hall on Thursday, April 30. Let’s go cheer on this amazing talent!

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I was wondering when the Town of Newark Valley Highway Superintendent is going to start to learn how to build roads.

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Well, a lot of hunters are quitting, and now they are trying to get the hunters back. One thing you can do is put a leash or a collar on those game wardens! The guys are already complaining down there in Lockwood. All he does is ride up and down the road, handing out tickets and harassing people. I can understand why people quit. You’re going to lose a lot of fishermen. Get a leash on that young boy and tell him to leave people alone. They buy a license and they don’t want to be harassed by you every day!

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Tioga County did a terrible job on Montrose Turnpike. A couple of years ago, they brought in fill and put it along the edges. Now they go through and dig all that up, leaving berms of sod, erosion, and ditches that are about 4 feet deep for the cars to slide into. What a waste of taxpayer money. There are so many other things that could be done around here. There are so many trees that could be cut that would cause power outages and end up in the road.

National Political Viewpoints

In an effort to verify President Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud, the right-wing Heritage Foundation could only find 65 convictions of non-citizens voting out of 1.4 billion votes cast in 25 years of federal elections. Yet millions of people still remain convinced we need the SAVE Act because their media sources keep repeating it.

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Have you searched online about the “Dilley Concentration Camp/ Detention Center” for the sake of those young marines whose loved ones were snatched by ICE while graduating to go fight for you? Or to learn how “Project Salt Box” is trying to keep you aware of the threat posed by ICE and their infamous warehouses? What are you waiting for? For Langworthy to step in and stop the madness? He won’t. Please choose to read about these rather than being ignorant or stubborn.

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Someone commented, “Illegals counted in the census also give Democrats extra House seats.” FACT CHECK – According to the 2026 World Almanac, page 620, the four states with the most illegal immigrants are California, Texas, Florida, and New York. That makes two Democratic states and two Republican states. In addition, the total number of illegal immigrants in the two Republican states of Texas and Florida is greater than the number in California and New York.

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Stop Nick Shirley Act: It’s another DEMOCRAT PLAN from California to stop journalists from exposing government fraud.

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It is very distressing and disappointing to me the number of people who evidently think grant money comes from a money tree, a pot at the end of a rainbow, a genie, or some other fantasy. A quick online search, taking mere seconds, states, “Government grant money primarily originates from TAXPAYER FUNDS authorized by Congress through the federal budget process; 54% individual income tax, 9% corporate, payroll taxes, etc.” State grant money is similarly funded.

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Use the 25th Amendment to get Delusional Donald out of there; he’s already screwing up the US and the world!

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In response to Mama Gump’s comments: I agree with most of your comments, but the people Dorothy encountered were her family, and she realized that not everything was as it seems, each actually had a heart, courage, and a brain. She just didn’t see it, and neither posed as Jesus. I’m just saying.

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Mama Gump, you’re such a dump. You think everyone’s a frump like you. Mama Gump, you’re such a lump. Open your eyes and do something for the less fortunate than you.

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I read a letter in the Pennysaver last week that said the Government Accountability Institute found almost $300 million dollars going to No Kings organizations. I had never heard of the Government Accountability Institute, so I looked into it. It is a Steve Bannon organization that Wikipedia noted is “largely focused on investigations of allegations related to the Democratic Party, with many of the claims being later debunked or considered dubious.” And let’s remember, Mr. Bannon collected money to build the wall between the US and Mexico and put the money in his pocket instead.

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I don’t see anybody trying to get into any of those countries, but they sound perfect for you, Studebaker. If you’re so anti-immigration, go there.

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As far as all cultures and civilizations evolve, the world is still buried deep in selfish ignorance.

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I’m sure the people who are yelling about Trump, trying to have him locked up, would be horrified if somebody suggested that Biden and Harris be locked up. They act like they could do no wrong.

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The Iranian excursion is about to be terminated. Trump is the greatest president I have seen in my long lifetime. The Democrats are as bad as the Iranians who refused to accept defeat. Trump has isolated the Chinese, embarrassed some of our so-called NATO partners who refuse to join us in the fight, destroyed Iran’s nuclear hopes, and harmed their economy and their ability to foment trouble all over the globe. Cuba is next, and hopefully this will also lead to the destruction of all of the old democrats.

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They say Trump’s approval rating is down 30 percent. This is all his doing. He’s not too bright! He should have listened to his generals and admirals before he goes plowing into a war. He doesn’t know what he’s doing, and he’s got a bunch of clowns for his cabinet. So buckle up, people who voted for the man. What do you think of him now when your gas goes up to $5 to $6 per gallon? Like when your sons and daughters get drafted and come home in a pine box. It’s coming.

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Even you Republicans must be getting stuck on a Trump line every time he opens his mouth. He never tells the truth! Yet you still think he’s the savior. What hold does he have on you? He’s a criminal! I’ve lived almost 70 years, and I’ve never seen anybody like him in my life. He lies, he’s dishonest, he’s a crook, he’s a swindler. Everybody knows that, even you people know that, and you’re still keeping thinking he’s great. I don’t know what the heck is wrong with you guys.

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In response to the comment in the recent Pennysaver, I personally don’t know of any Christians that think Donald Trump is Jesus Christ.

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Now they’re on the people in New York City. It’s a wall. Who made the wall? A bunch of morons sitting around a desk. They are both going to keep taking rights. Look at Cuomo, who started code enforcement to come in and tell you how to build your house, what you can have on your property, when to mow your grass, and what color you have to paint your house. It’s baloney! Your property is your property, and those bureaucrat morons should shut up and get out of there. Vote them the hell out!

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I see where the Trump administration extends waivers on Russian oil sanctions. Good going! What is it that Putin has on Trump? Apparently, he has quite a lot on him. He believes Russian intelligence over our American intelligence. He ignores the fact that Russia is helping Iran locate our troops, who could potentially be in harm’s way. He doesn’t seem to care!

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Orban’s government is over. It was overthrown, a precautionary tale for republicans. The people got tired of corruption and cruelty, and of being taxed by the wealthy constantly. Orban’s son made millions off government contracts, and he fled to the United States the day before the election. My guess is he’s at Mar-a-Lago. The family was fed very well at the government trough, much like the Trump family. Finally, the people have had enough. I pray to God this November the people have had enough in this country.

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I will state just one fact, then hang up. Immigrants are not allowed to vote in this country. You must be an American citizen, and that is a fact. Anybody can check this law. You don’t have to be a democrat or republican, just go ahead and look it up on your computer. You don’t have to be a genius, but just don’t say the immigrants are being paid to vote because that’s a lie! And it seems like that’s all we hear all the republicans say anymore: lies.

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Trump said he never heard of the word “corner store.” He said he’s never heard the word “groceries.” He says it’s an old-fashioned term. He’s the man of the people? You people have got to stop supporting a person that’s so out of touch, unless you are out of touch too.

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Nick Langford needs to go, period! He is nothing but a yes vote for Donald J Trump. Every time, even illegal stuff. He is no good for this country or the people in this country. He both strictly with the criminal.