Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest set for February 1 at Epiphany School

All boys and girls, ages nine to 14, are invited to Epiphany Elementary School in Sayre for a free throw shooting contest on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 12:30. The doors open at noon.

There’s no entry fee, and it’s open to Pennsylvania and New York residents. Plaques will be awarded to winners in each age group, and the winners are eligible to advance in regional playoff rounds, with April finals in Harrisburg.

The contest is sponsored by the Epiphany Church Knights of Columbus and is part of the National Championship that has been running for over 50 years.

With more than 1.8 million members worldwide, Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. Each year the organization raises over $160 million for charity and renders over 70 million hours of volunteer service.

For questions or to pre-register, email epiphanyknightsftc@gmail.com.