Tioga County Celebrates Poll Workers Helping Americans Vote

On Jan. 27, the Tioga County Board of Elections will join a national effort to recognize election officials across the nation for their critical role in helping Americans vote.

The “Poll Workers Helping Americans Vote” initiative was launched by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) earlier this year. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the role election workers play in our communities, our nation, and our democracy.

“Poll workers are critical to the democratic process and are shepherds of the American experiment, which will be 250 years old this year,” said Election Commissioner James Wahls. “We are fortunate to have these great individuals working in our community to help their friends and neighbors through the voting process.”

Poll workers are vital to the election process, but in many states and localities, recruitment remains a challenge for election offices. A lack of poll workers could lead to fewer polling locations, longer lines, and more voter confusion. This campaign aims to raise awareness of the positive impacts of poll workers in their communities.

“Every ballot matters. Every voter counts,” said Election Commissioner Kelly Johnson. “Every poll worker makes this possible by being the bridge between voters and their voices. The time election inspectors spend working at the polls is an investment in a stronger, fairer future.”

On Jan. 27, Help America Vote Day, Tioga County residents will have an opportunity to talk directly with some poll workers, learn more about the voting process, and sign up to be poll workers themselves.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ronald E. Dougherty Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

If you are unable to make it in person to the event but are interested in learning more about being a poll worker or the voting process in general, you can always contact the Board of Elections at (607) 687-8261 or email to VoteTioga@tiogacountyny.gov.