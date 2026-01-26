Trophy Deer Poached at Night – Tioga County

Three hunters from Cortland County recently pleaded guilty and received penalties for illegally taking a massive deer in Tioga County.

On the night of Nov. 7, the trio drove through fields in the town of Richford, Tioga County, spotlighting for deer. They eventually shot an 11-point buck from their vehicle as it stood in their spotlight. A resident saw the spotlight, heard the shot, and contacted ECO Krueger from Tompkins County, who responded immediately to try to catch the poachers in the act, but the hunters had already fled the area by the time he arrived.

The next day, ECO Wilson responded to the area where the deer was shot, and the landowner found the deer still alive but not moving. The officer determined the deer had been shot with a medium-caliber rifle, and then it was humanely euthanized.

The landowner took to social media to spread the word, and feedback from the public led ECOs to Cortland County, where they interviewed the individuals who admitted to illegally taking the buck. The driver, who was also the shooter, received five tickets for the illegal take of deer, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer from a public highway, hunting deer with an artificial light, and possessing a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

The two other subjects received four tickets each for the illegal take of deer, taking deer from a motor vehicle, taking deer from a public highway, and hunting deer with an artificial light.

Under New York State’s ECL, accessories are just as guilty as principals.

All three defendants pleaded guilty in the Town of Richford Court. The driver was fined $3,000 and his two hunting partners were each fined $2,000. Additionally, the individuals were ordered to surrender the firearm used in the crime.

The large deer was later given an unofficial antler score (measurement) of approximately 163 inches. The score is unofficial because the deer was taken unlawfully.