Letter: I feel like I am living in Nazi Germany!

Dear Editor,

I found this quote: “When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is Liberty.”

Since Donald Trump has been sworn in for his second term as President of the United States, I feel like I am living in Nazi Germany!

I understand that the illegal immigrants need to be found and, after “due process of law” exported back to their country of origin. But what I see on the news is more like the “ethnic cleansing” Adolf Hitler instituted in Nazi Germany, the ICE agents acting as “Hitler’s” Gestapo!

Donald Trump also has stolen at least two shipments of Venezuela oil by force, using the U.S. Coast Guard. Then there are boats being blown out of the water by Navy pilots. Are they really carrying fentanyl? Or is that just Trump’s excuse for the aggression?

Trump wants to annex Greenland against Denmark’s will! Trump also said something about making Canada the 51st state. Yes, since Donald Trump has been sworn in as President of the United States, I feel like I am living in Nazi Germany!

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.