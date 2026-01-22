Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 5, 2026 through Jan. 11, 2026 there were 193 calls for service, four traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Dakota O. Brich, 30, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for aggravated harassment in the second degree (misdemeanor), and harassment in the second degree (violation) following an investigation of harassment on Temple Street. Brich was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Robert A. Skope, 47, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a suspicious condition and violation of village ordinance at a residence on E. Main Street. Skope was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jeffrey J. Blinn, 76, Candor, N.Y., was arrested for was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Unlicensed Operator (Violation), and Failed to Use a Signal (Violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Blinn was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.