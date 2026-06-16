Wu Twang brings their energy to this year’s Strawberry Festival

Wu-Twang, hailing from the Triple Cities area, will be bringing their show to the Front Street stage at this year’s Owego Strawberry Festival on Saturday, and for a 3 p.m. performance.

Binghamton, New York’s Wu-Twang is a big-show, big-fun, 4-piece band that wields a powerful, eclectic catalog of favorite New Country, Rock, and Pop, much to the delight of their ever-growing legion of friends, fans, and people.

Established in 2022, Wu-Twang is made up of old friends and seasoned players from former regionally/nationally touring bands. Featuring Bill VanDuesen (Dropclutch) on vocals and guitar, Joshua Skellett (Flaw) on bass, Darek Kotas (Ruination) on guitar, and Todd Russell (Esquela) on drums, the Wu-Twang boys are not strangers to this live-music stuff.

“The band’s live performances are huge and always fun: lots of sound, lots of lights, lots of energy – and just enough fog.”

Wu-Twang has been hard at work in early 2026, beating up venues, loading up calendars, knocking out new songs, and getting bartenders paid. Follow the Twang on socials, and get out to a show, ‘cuz that’s where the fun’s at!

Visit www.owego.org and click on the Strawberry for all things festival!