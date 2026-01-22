Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 6, 2026, property located at 80 Del Mauro Rd., Town of Candor, from Alan and Betsy Del Mauro to Jason and Shannon Krauss for $25,000.

On Jan. 7, 2026, property located at 228 Valley View Dr., Town of Owego, from Scott Thomas to David Horton and Denise Glowaski for $265,000.

On Jan. 7, 2026, property located at 148 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from James II and Sheryl Switzer to Mary Anne Campomenosi for $182,000.

On Jan. 7, 2026, property located at 79 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Joseph Rando to Thomas Houston for $199,000.

On Jan. 7, 2026, property located at Ceurter Road, Town of Berkshire, from Shirish Balanchandra and April Ricotta to Reflective Ponds LLC for $145,000.

On Jan. 9, 2026, property located at 29 Garfield St., Village of Waverly, from Randy and Barbara Welch to Nicholas Welch for $100,000.