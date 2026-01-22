The Old Coot takes a ride

By Merlin Lessler —

You don’t have time to meditate? Or lie on a couch in a therapist’s office? Then do it the old coot way: take a ride in your car (after the sun comes up) on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday morning. Go alone; turn the radio off and go exploring to nearby areas, but places you’ve never been. Learn about your surroundings; put a new map in your head; get rural if you can; go slower than you normally would and look around. Really see what this other world is all about.

I find it fun to contrast how wealth is displayed in so-called upper class areas versus middle-income, poor, and rural areas. In wealthy areas, it’s all about the house: big, fancy, and extensive landscaping. Often jammed together on small lots.

Rural areas are different. People live in moderately sized houses with huge yards. It is amazing how many hours of mowing it must take to keep up with it. But mowing isn’t really a chore; it’s another form of meditation. You are all alone, doing something monotonous, so your mind wanders and digs up stuff that helps you solve your problems.

Just like this “Sunday” drive, I’m suggesting you do it every once in a while.

The thing I like most about rural areas, aside from the huge mown lawns, is the people who show their wealth by filling up their acreage with old, decaying cars and tractors, discarded household appliances, farm equipment, and rusty swing sets. You name it; if it doesn’t work or look good anymore, you will find it there.

Some people think this is ugly, but you can see it as beautiful; it is like modern art that appears to be blobs of paint but draws you in to find the beauty if you lose yourself when viewing it.

You never come home from one of these rides without being entertained and changed a little bit. But, most of all, a little more relaxed, calm, and mentally healthier. Happy riding!

Comments? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.