Enjoy some old-school country music at this year’s festival; Gene Hummel to Perform Saturday from the Tioga State Bank Stage

On Saturday, guests at the 44th Annual Owego Strawberry Festival can enjoy some old-school country music, delivered from the Tioga State Bank Stage on Lake Street by singer and songwriter Gene Hummel. With music that comes straight from the heart, Gene’s performance will take place on June 20 at 11 a.m.

Influenced by legends like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard, Gene has spent more than 40 years traveling near and far from his Pennsylvania home, performing for live audiences.

As a solo artist, he combines heartfelt vocals with skilled guitar playing to create a sound that’s honest, gritty, and full of soul. Gene proudly describes his music as “Meat and Potatoes Country Music Smothered in Heart and Soul.”

Learn more at GeneHummel.com. For all things festival, visit www.owego.org.