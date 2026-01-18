Editorial: Our Faith Must Be Our Vehicle

By Phil Jordan —

It is in difficult times that we lean on our faith, more so than at other times in our lives. However, we should develop a continuity of faith that is always with us, in good times and in bad. The continuity of faith will make the journey much easier.

We often question faith, comparing our faith to the faith of others, perhaps, not realizing or accepting that faith is an individual gift, created and customized to each of us and by each of us. We live by example, what we accept and what we reject in the world around us.

There is much online chatter these days, challenging the authenticity of Holy Scripture. Those challenging Holy Scripture say that it was written by men in a patriarchal society that needed to control individuals or the masses. They contend that it was not the voice of God but rather man with a need to control.

We must agree that overzealous Christians and other religious movements throughout history have used religion to control, persuade, and even eliminate those of other beliefs, beliefs different from their own. Of course, overzealous people in any situation may be prone to a compulsive, addictive nature that seeks control.

Inspiration seems to be part of divine involvement and intervention. The talents in humanity seem to be divinely inspired, and uniquely and mysteriously presented to us. Perhaps, in some cases, the inspiration has sought control but in others it has influenced us to comfort and spiritual peace.

The 10 Commandments have brought some societal cohesiveness to a society of believers. The Psalms of David have sung spiritual comfort, peace, and assuredness to those in need. The four Gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, tell us of the birth, life, death, and resurrection of the example of Jesus Christ, showing us the path to human decency and individual spiritual comfort and peace.

The divinity of Holy Scripture is that it speaks to us and our spiritual needs individually through our own interpretation, and through that interpretation, creates a foundation for faith as we listen to our own spirit and the God of our understanding. No one can tell us what to believe. Through acceptance and rejection, through observation and example, we come to believe.

Our beliefs should be ever-changing and individual to ourselves. We are here as individuals to enjoy creation and be a part of it. We must be led by the spirit within us. We must recognize and present our beliefs, life, and ourselves as an example to others. As we discern “the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living,” our lives will improve; there will be no need to control or be controlled; our feet will be put on a right and just path.

I often say we are faithful, not religious. It is through faith that we bear and present the spirit of God. Let our faith be our vehicle, but don’t let religion detain us.

(Phil Jordan, an ordained minister, holds services at St. Luke’s Chapel, 92 Main St., Van Etten, New York, on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. The service is live-streamed on Facebook and then placed on YouTube.)