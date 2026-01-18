Enrollment Now Open for Leadership Tioga 2026

The Tioga County Chamber recently announced that Leadership Tioga 2026 enrollment is officially open.

This year’s program will be facilitated by Jackson Bailey, County Administrator, Tioga County Legislature, bringing dynamic leadership development expertise to one of Tioga County’s most respected professional programs.

Leadership Tioga runs from February through October, offering participants immersive learning experiences designed to build community awareness, leadership skills, and long-term civic engagement.

Early registration is encouraged, as the class fills quickly each year. Visit www.tiogachamber.com to sign up or learn more, or send an email to business@tiogachamber.com.