Catholic Charities Tompkins/ Tioga Launches New Mobile Community Kitchen: Tioga F.R.E.S.H.

Catholic Charities Tioga recently announced the arrival of Tioga F.R.E.S.H. (Food Resources Everyone Should Have) Community Kitchen on Wheels, designed to address food insecurity and the growing community need across Tioga County.

Tioga F.R.E.S.H. is a mobile food truck that will provide meals to anyone who needs them, reinforcing Catholic Charities’ mission to support all people in need.

“This project is a powerful example of how we meet people where they are. With dignity, compassion, and practical support,” said Renee Spear, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga. “Tioga F.R.E.S.H. is more than a food truck. It is a commitment to community, to equity, and to ensuring that no one is forgotten or left behind.”

The food truck will be based at Catholic Charities Tioga, located at 932 W. River Road, Nichols, N.Y., and will operate Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with rotating Tuesdays at locations throughout the county to expand access.

The project was made possible by funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), with critical oversight and support from the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning. Catholic Charities worked closely with the department throughout the application and implementation process and after the grant was awarded.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership and guidance provided by the Tioga County Department of Economic Development and Planning,” Spear added. “Their support helped turn an idea rooted in compassion into a tangible resource for our community.”

Additional funding was generously provided by NECA and IBEW, which contributed $15,000, and by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, which awarded $20,000 toward both the food truck and pantry.

The Tioga F.R.E.S.H. food truck was built by JP Food Trucks, located in Alden, New York, a Buffalo suburb, and is scheduled for delivery at the end of January. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow, with official operations beginning shortly thereafter. Staff training will also take place in preparation for service.

“This truck represents months of planning, collaboration, and heart,” said Jo DiFulvio, Director of Programs. “From the earliest conversations to seeing it come to life, this project has been about creating real access to food and meeting people with respect and care. I am beyond excited to see the impact Tioga F.R.E.S.H. will have.”

Catholic Charities sees Tioga F.R.E.S.H. as the beginning of broader possibilities for mobile outreach and expanded food access throughout the region.

“We are just getting started,” DiFulvio added. “This truck opens the door to so many opportunities: partnerships, expanded services, and deeper connections within our community.”

More information about the official opening will be announced soon.