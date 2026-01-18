A Pastor’s Thoughts: Religion Versus Relationship

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

I trust and pray that you and your family had a very blessed and joy-filled Christmas season and that your New Year will be filled with blessings upon blessings. The New Year affords an opportunity to take a close look at one’s life and to make adjustments if necessary.

Periodically, when I talk to people about spiritual things, they say, “I’m not religious” to which I say, “I’m not religious either!” I go on to say that “I’m in a relationship with God through Jesus Christ.”

Interestingly, the Apostle Paul spoke about his life before he became a believer in Jesus. Paul said, “I have been a member of the Pharisees, the strictest sect of our religion” (Acts 26:5)

Based on this verse, Paul is saying that, even though he was religious, he was not a believer in Jesus. In fact, he murdered those who were. Consider this verse: “You know what I was like when I followed the Jewish religion—how I violently persecuted God’s church. I did my best to destroy it.” (Galatians 1:13)

The fact of the matter is that religion doesn’t save or make anyone right with God, for only Jesus can do so. While we should be grateful for our religious affiliation, our trust must be in Jesus.

I was charged with teaching the truth of the Bible at my ordination over 43 years ago. That charge is a sacred trust. To teach the truth of the Bible is a promise I made before God and many others. The most important decision that a person will ever make is to know for sure that when they die, they go to heaven.

Unfortunately, many believe that there are multiple ways that lead to heaven, but Jesus Himself said that there is only one way. HE is that way. You can KNOW: 1 John 5:13 (NLT) 13 I have written this to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, so that you may know that you have eternal life.

As I pray, I do so asking God that the people that read this article would open their hearts, confess their sin, and trust Jesus for eternal life in heaven. May God richly bless you as you seek Him in the new year.