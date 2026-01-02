Buff Daisy Fitness to host anniversary celebration and open house event

By Wendy Post —

It’s been ten years since Daisy Williams-Mangieri opened her business, Buff Daisy Fitness. To celebrate the anniversary of her Whig Street, Newark Valley, fitness facility, she will be hosting an open house event on Jan. 3 and 4.

On Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., there will be food and refreshments. On Saturday, Jan. 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m., there will be free samplings of the aerobic classes offered at the gym. Project “Lean Nation” will also be on hand, giving out samples of their shakes, and there will be door prizes on both days.

The gym is located at 4 Whig St. in the heart of Newark Valley. You can contact them for more information by calling 1-845-596-7013 or by email at buffdaisy@hotmail.com.