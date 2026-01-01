2025 Adopt-a-Child Christmas Program; Celebrating Tremendous Support

No Grinches here! Instead, this program, hosted by the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, saw a record number of volunteers and business partnerships.

“Our community not only stepped up to make this program happen again, but it really came through with an overabundance of encouragement and support,” says Adopt-a-Child program coordinator Michelle McLaren.

McLaren explains that this gifting program services several organizations and school districts and helps provide presents for hundreds of children and youth who otherwise may not have anything to open on Christmas morning.

“The community impact is so visible when you balance these hundreds of precious kids with the involvement of our local businesses,” says TCBGC CEO Jill Teeter. “And you can’t forget all of the community members who did the individual shopping – they really understand the magic of giving. We are so humbled by everyone’s generosity.”

The Adopt-a-Child Christmas Program coordinators would like to thank Tioga Downs Casino Resort, EE Root, Tioga State Bank, Scott Smith and Son, Roasted Coffee Bar, The Goat Boy, Confection Connection, Gallery Forty-One, Engelbert’s Farm Store and Creamery, Best Buy Distribution Center, UHS, American Legion Riders Chapter 401, The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, Vestal GAP, South Apalachin Baptist Church, C&M Sweets, Shear Paradise, The Joshua House, OFA Key Club students, and the many individual volunteers.

This program relies fully on generosity from the entire community and is run completely by volunteers.

To find out how you can help or volunteer with TCBGC, or learn about the programs and resources the club offers to the community, visit www.tiogabgca.org.