Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $47 Million Road Rehabilitation Project Along Interstate 86 in Tioga County

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the completion of a $47 million project that rehabilitated a key stretch of Interstate 86 in the Town of Owego, Tioga County, enhancing safety and mobility along a vital travel artery serving the Southern Tier region.

The two-year project resurfaced a six-mile stretch of the highway – which is also known as the Southern Tier Expressway and was previously designated as State Route 17 – and upgraded two bridges along the highway to improve resiliency following years of harsh weather impacts.

“Smart infrastructure investments like the crucial highway reconstruction of the Southern Tier Expressway will help keep New Yorkers moving,” Governor Hochul said. “Interstate 86 is a critical highway bringing people to Lockheed Martin, Tioga Downs, Binghamton University, and countless other regional destinations, so it is crucial to rehabilitate this section so motorists can experience everything the Southern Tier has to offer.”

The Southern Tier Expressway links the cities of Jamestown, Corning, and Elmira to the Greater Binghamton Area. Last year, a 32-mile section of the highway in Broome and Tioga Counties was designated part of Interstate 86, an important highway that stretches from Erie, Pennsylvania, to Broome County. The just-completed project helped bring this section of highway up to current interstate standards.

The project rehabilitated the stretch of highway between Exit 65 in the Town of Owego and the Broome County line. The road surface was reconstructed and topped with a warm asphalt mix. Two bridges that carry Interstate 86 over Apalachin Creek were rehabilitated with new bridge decks, concrete barriers, and bearings. New guide rail was also installed in both directions.

Beginning next year, an adjacent section in Tioga County will also be rehabilitated. The planned 3-year project will reconstruct 4.7 miles of Interstate 86 within the Town and Village of Owego and will include work on both Exits 64 and 65.

A third project currently in design will resurface a 6-mile section of Interstate 86 between Exits 61 and 62 in the Town of Nichols, Tioga County, and is scheduled to begin in 2027.

State Senator Tom O’Mara said, “The ongoing maintenance, rehabilitation, and modernization of Interstate 86 remain vital to the strength and success of the Southern Tier region.”

Assemblymember Christopher S. Friend said, “The completion of this $47 million rehabilitation of Interstate 86 represents an important investment in the long-term safety and reliability of Tioga County’s transportation network.”