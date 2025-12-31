Use the Gift of the Power of Thought Wisely; When I live with the consciousness of being a soul, a child of God, and of my own highest truth, it is like living in light

By Sister Chirya —

During various activities this holiday season, will I notice where my thoughts are going? Will I have enough inner strength to focus and direct them where I want them to go?

We are unaware of the incredible amount of energy contained within each thought. When we become aware of this, we pay attention to conserve and utilize this energy in a beneficial manner.

While you wait at the traffic lights, what is going through your mind? While you are cooking food, what type of thoughts are you having? Have you ever asked yourself, “Wait, what am I thinking?”

The fact is that at a time when world resources have been depleted and the population at its highest, when there is a cry to conserve energy, we are throwing away enormous quantities of thought energy by the second.

When we use up a lot of physical energy, we get tired. In exactly the same way, by expending large quantities of mental energy, the mind gets tired, giving rise to frustration, tension, etc., and every task becomes difficult. Even if you eat well and nourish the body with care, you may still feel tired and worn out if you do not use your mental energy wisely.

Give yourself a spiritual gift this holiday season. To conserve the quality of your thoughts, pause, slow down the thinking process, and highlight the positive. Thinking about someone too much will make you weak. Think about God and yourself, and you will regain your lost strength. This practice, intermittently throughout the day, results in rest, refreshment, increased clarity, and energy.

These few moments of pausing give us the strength to make every single day a success. Don’t believe it? Just do it!

Why don’t we use this power of the mind, the power of thoughts to benefit ourselves and others? Quite simply, we have forgotten we have this power in the first place. Secondly, we no longer have the knowledge and ability to harness and make use of it. We have forgotten we are souls, eternal, immortal points of spiritual light, and have developed the false concept of being bodies of physical matter.

We limit ourselves to all that is physical, and life does not exist only on this level. Can the body think, or make decisions? What part of my body has the ability to judge and to feel?

It is the soul that performs these tasks. When I develop the soul and feed it with spiritual knowledge and positive thoughts, my character and personality become rich and full of beauty filled with spiritual energy to help others.

So let your light shine, let it shine brightly this season. When I live with the consciousness of being a soul, a child of God, and of my own highest truth, it is like I am living in light. Shadows disappear and I radiate angelic light. I will then be in full control of that wonderful ability we all have, the power of pure thought.

