An old coot remembers his best Christmas present ever

It happened when I was seven; the best Christmas present a kid (in the fifties) could hope for was under the tree. A bicycle! My sister, Madeline, and I both got bikes that year, second-hand but freshened up with a new coat of paint. We didn’t care; they sparkled, as did our eyes when we saw them under the tree. But into the basement they went to wait for spring to arrive.

Finally, the first robin arrived, and the bikes came out. We lived on a hill; it was steep and a terrible place to learn how to ride. My father helped me push it up to a flat street at the top of our hill that hardly had any traffic on it.

I still remember the exhilaration of staying upright while he pushed me. I remember even more vividly the terror I felt when I looked over my shoulder and discovered he wasn’t there. I panicked and crashed to the ground.

He eventually convinced me that I’d kept the bike upright all by myself and didn’t need his help, except to get started.

I hopped back on, and like Hop-a-long Cassidy, my cowboy hero, rode off into the sunset. One problem: I didn’t know how to dismount. When I came to a stop, I simply fell over.

My sister solved the problem. She raced ahead, jumped off her bike, and caught me as I came to a stop. Later on, I just stopped near a curb and put out my foot so I could climb off.

It wasn’t my fault; the bike was too big, like everything in those days. We had to “grow into” stuff: shoes, clothes, skates, sleds, and bikes. I went around in oversized jeans (we called them dungarees) with a six inch cuff, shoes with wadded up newspaper stuffed in the toes, and to top it off, I had to use a curb to get on and off my bike. Now that I’m in my 80’s, I still use a curb when one is available.

I developed a deep relationship with that two-wheeler. I don’t think a cowboy ever loved his horse more than I loved that bike. It was freedom; it was status; and it taught me how to fix things.

I learned to take it apart and convert it into a racing bike by removing the fenders, reversing the handlebars, and raising the seat. Sometimes, I decorated it with red, white, and blue crepe paper and rode at the tail end of Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades. A lot of kids did. We also “clothes pinned” a piece of cardboard to the fender support so it would flap against the spokes and make it sound like we were riding a motorcycle. It didn’t take much to entertain a kid back in the fifties.

When I turned 12, I found a lightweight English bike with hand brakes and three gears under the tree. It was brand-new and the exact right size. I was ecstatic, but I’ll always think of that used, repainted first bicycle as the best Christmas present ever.

I hope your Christmas was as merry as mine was back then.

