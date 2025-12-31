Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 16, 2025, property located at Dalton Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Curtis and Ashley Hammond to Daniel and Elizabeth Frank for $52,000.

On Dec. 16, 2025, property located at 4367 St. Rt. 38, Town of Owego, from Cody Maricle and Brianna Burligame to Stefan and Christianna Scarinzi for $155,000.

On Dec. 16, 2025, property located at Lisle Road W/S, Town of Owego, from Chester Judski by POA and Joan Judski by POA to Timothy Judski as Trustee and Jean Judski as Trustee for $32,396.

On Dec. 16, 2025, property located at 10 Cooper St., Village of Waverly, from Carol Santalucia to 10 Cooper Waverly LLC for $330,000.

On Dec. 17, 2025, property located at 200 Cumber Rd., Town of Barton, from James and Jason Van Nordstrand to Robert Pipher II for $159,500.

On Dec. 17, 2025, property located at 429 Spaulding St., Village of Waverly, from Kari Reed to Sandra Sauer and Deven Vanderpool for $164,300.

On Dec. 17, 2025, property located at 12815 Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from George Jr., Justin and Andrew Hoffmier to Trudy Bentley for $135,000.

On Dec. 17, 2025, property located at 234 Front St., Village of Owego, from Ike Lovelass to Zachary Vinti for $206,185.

On Dec. 17, 2025, property located at 137 East Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Linda Fields to Alexander Rimbey Sr. for $136,000.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at 551 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Carol and Phillip Irizarry to Jeffrey and Tabitha Campbell for $470,000.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at 279 Payne Marsh Rd., Town of Richford, from County of Tioga to Monument Property Group LLC for $8,453.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at 907 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from County of Tioga to Joseph Rose for $17,359.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at Ridge Road E/S, Town of Barton, from Roberta Draper to Theresa Galasso and Anthony Bennett for $42,500.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at 17 Spencer Ave., Village of Candor, from Louise Lattin as Atty in Fact and Virginia Millage by Atty in Fact to Heather and Daniel Juett for $85,000.

On Dec. 18, 2025, property located at 184 Campbell Hill Rd., Tioga, from First Grantor: Thomas Esq. Referee Provident Funding Associates LP by Referee to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation for $88,839.79.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 438 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Rick Barto and Bristin Millard-Barto to Tyler Anderson for $288,659.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 1000 Russell Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Thomas Wayman to Daniel Goguen for $265,000.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 3046 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Earl and Joellyn Zimmer to Cameron Searls and Elizabeth Zimmer for $80,000.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 400 Shirley Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Robert Messersmith to Ryan-Seth Walter and Ashley Heath for $104,000.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 553 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Robert Fabbri to Matthew Holden for $110,000.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 36 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from Jerome Norman to Jacob Miller for $161,855.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 271 Front St., Village of Owego, from Greg Pellicano and Emily Smith-Pellicano to Randall and Kirsten Reynolds for $409,270.

On Dec. 19, 2025, property located at 0 Melnyk Rd., Town of Candor, from Frank and Gail Flanner to Landyn and Ian Potter for $90,000.