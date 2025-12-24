Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 9, 2025, property located at 68 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from Matthew Funds and Emily Haus to Myrna Pagarigan for $325,000.

On Dec. 9, 2025, property located at 64 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Christopher Laubisch to Lauren and Richard Prokop for $330,000.

On Dec. 9, 2025, property located at 610 Lower Fairfield Rd., Town of Candor, from Terral Watson and Mikalla Tweedie to Andrea Frew and Lawrece Barned for $475,000.

On Dec. 9, 2025, property located at 448 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Annett Klossner to Ethan Klossner for $16,500.

On Dec. 9, 2025, property located at Sabin Road, Town of Spencer, from Anthony and Jennifer Alvernaz to Matthew and McKinley Bast for $40,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 36 Elm St., Village of Newark Valley, from the County of Tioga, from ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $1,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 295 Barbertown Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from the County of Tioga to ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $5,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 65 East Ave., Village of Owego, from the County of Tioga to ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $1,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 1371 Main St., Town of Owego, from the County of Tioga to ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $1,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 35 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from the County of Tioga to ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $8,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at Coventry Road N/S, Town of Owego, from the County of Tioga to ATU Gonzalez Group LLC for $1,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 400 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from the County of Tioga to Theodore and Christine Huzinga for $100,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at Tubbs Hill Road, Town of Richford, from the County of Tioga to Michelle Gehm for $62,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 19 Vanderpool Rd., Town of Candor, from the County of Tioga to Pond View Rentals, LLC for $13,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 751 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from the County of Tioga to Pond View Rentals, LLC for $48,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 558 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Shelly Worthing to Steven Sagor for $70,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 3041 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from the County of Tioga to Joseph Karpel for $31,500.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at Green Street, Village of Owego, from the County of Tioga to TOW Broome LLC for $8,500.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 12 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from the County of Tioga to James Walley for $24,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 292 Tubbs Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from the County of Tioga to Kari Bunce for $25,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 16 Charles St., Village of Waverly, from the County of Tioga to Owego Holdings LLC for $22,500.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 105-1 Howe Rd., Town of Berkshire, from County of Tioga to Kenneth and Ruth Underwood for 26,500.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 4458 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from County of Tioga to Paul Campbell for $11,000.

On Dec. 10, 2025, property located at 564 Mclean Rd., Town of Owego from County of Tioga to Raymond and Aaron Reeves for $29,500,

On Dec. 12, 2025, property located at 15 Lake St., Village of Owego, from Owego Holdings LLC to HLT Properties LLC for $230,000.

On Dec. 12, 2025, property located at 2 Wellington Dr., Town of Owego, from Vince Socci to Patrick Curran and Samantha Gardner for $320,000.

On Dec. 15, 2025, property located at Candor Road, Town of Spencer, from Donald Knickerbocker to Erica Roberts for $16,000.