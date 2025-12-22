Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade Winners

By Wendy Post —

On Dec. 5, the Historic Owego Marketplace was host to Lights on the River, which included a parade of lights. Representatives of HOM recently announced the parade winners!

Winners included the Zepkowski Family, who placed first with their Snowman Float; Nick Gunther, who came in second with his lighted tractor; and the Foam-It Insulation Trolly came in third.

To learn more about the HOM and its events, visit www.owego.org.

To view more photos and videos from the Dec. 5 event, visit The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.