Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade Winners

Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade WinnersThe first-place float, the Zepkowski Family. (File Photo / Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert December 22, 2025

By Wendy Post —

On Dec. 5, the Historic Owego Marketplace was host to Lights on the River, which included a parade of lights. Representatives of HOM recently announced the parade winners!

Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade Winners

The second-place winner, Nick Gunther. (File Photo / Sebby S. Truesdail)

Winners included the Zepkowski Family, who placed first with their Snowman Float; Nick Gunther, who came in second with his lighted tractor; and the Foam-It Insulation Trolly came in third.

To learn more about the HOM and its events, visit www.owego.org.

Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade Winners

The Foam-It Insulation Trolly placed third. (File Photo / Sebby S. Truesdail)

To view more photos and videos from the Dec. 5 event, visit The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Historic Owego Marketplace Announces Lighted Parade Winners"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*