‘Santa Paws’ Came to Town; Volunteers recognized during ‘Photos with Santa’ event at Owego’s Dog Park

By Wendy Post —

On Dec. 14, dog owners had an opportunity to visit the Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park with their best friend or two for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Pet owners themselves, the duo understood the importance of these captured moments; enough motivation to brave the cold temperatures that arrived on Sunday, with highs hovering in the mid-teens and wind that made it feel much colder.

With a tent set up near the entrance to the large dog area, on a side of the entrance that had some sun coming down to offset the cold, one side was put up to block the wind, a small heater ignited, and Santa’s chair in place, it was time for the event to begin.

Dogs were already nearby, many in sweaters, some in scarves, waiting for a glimpse of Santa! Some headed straight for the basket of toys, or they put their snouts in the treat bin filled with goodies nearby, donated by Owego Agway for the event.

Before the event could begin, however, and after Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived and settled in, the retiring Owego Town Supervisor, Donald Castellucci Jr. stopped in with fur friends Pippa and Jemma. His visit wasn’t only for a photo but also to present proclamations to the park’s volunteers, recognizing them for their efforts.

The Owego Dog Owners Group, composed of 100% volunteer members, raises funds for and maintains the dog park for use by the public per an agreement with the town. The park’s original build was funded by Adam Weitsman in memory of his sister, Rebecca.

Current volunteers, as well as a couple of former volunteers, were each given an individual certificate that also proclaimed Nov. 29, 2025 as Owego Dog Park Volunteer Day in the Town of Owego. Nov. 29 was the original date being considered for the event.

But either way, and as highlighted in the proclamation, the park’s use is made possible through this volunteerism, and it was written, “Whereas, the value of these volunteers is evidenced by the praise shared by park users, including one public comment stating: ‘The park is beautiful! It is impeccably maintained and has the best volunteers.’”

The reading of the proclamation was recorded, but the sounds of excited dogs barking in the background, anticipating a visit with Santa and a romp in the park, made things inaudible.

And excited they were!

The struggle to position some of the pups with Santa was minimal, as most warmed right up to the man in the red suit, even offering a kiss or two.

The sponsor of the event, Coco Chanel No. 5, was even able to stop by for a photo but was overwhelmed by the excitement. A solid photo was taken for the generous pup, whose mom purchased the toys, poster, and more on her behalf to make the event a reality this year.

The event offers an enrichment activity for dogs, similar to the “Barktober Fest” event held in October at the park. Social activities and play are important for dogs, especially as the weather gets colder; although a couple of huskies that arrived for the event seemed well-equipped, naturally, for the event.

The one thing the park is in need of, looking forward, is volunteers. If you like dogs and love to be outdoors, the dog park needs you. You can stop by the park and track down a volunteer for more information, or you can email owegodogpark@gmail.com and they will connect you with the volunteer coordinator.

The Owego Dog Owners Group also raises funding to operate and maintain the park. You can donate by sending a check to P.O. Box 291, Owego, New York 13827. To help out directly, click on PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs.

To learn more, follow the Rebecca Weitsman Dog Park on Facebook, where you will find photos and videos from this event and others.